Outdoor Church pastor leads by example in reaching sportsmen Scottie Johnson

CONWAY, Ark. (BP) -- An Arkansas Baptist church plant, led by a pastor who could pass for a cast member on the hit reality show "Duck Dynasty," is seeking to reach people for Jesus Christ by appealing to their love of hunting and fishing.

A 2011 survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported 1.3 million people hunted, fished or participated in wildlife watching in 2011 -– spending nearly $2 billion on wildlife recreation in Arkansas. Read More... Sharing, salvations mark students' World Cup witness RIO DE JANEIRO (BP) -- Jordan O'Donnell is in a hurry. The 21-year-old Virginia Tech senior weaves his way through the sea of raucous futebol (soccer) fans jamming Rio's streets. But O'Donnell isn't headed to the match of the day, Ecuador vs. France. Instead, he's hustling against the crowd, bound for a nearby church to get Bibles for a group of teenage boys with whom he's just shared the Gospel. Read More... Ouachita fullback achieves greatest match-up off the field ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (BP)--Listen to any coach's post-game interview, and somewhere in the dialogue you'll hear about match-ups. A game's outcome will be decided on a team's ability to capitalize on advantageous match-ups that arise throughout the course of a game. Read More... Olympian, World War II veteran dies at 97 NASHVILLE (BP) -- Louis Zamperini, an Olympian who was later captured by the Japanese during World War II and whose story was told in the book "Unbroken," died July 2 at age 97. Read More... More Stories... HBU adding sand volleyball in 2016

Todd Brady Bill Veeck once said “There are only two seasons—winter and Baseball,” and around our house, it’s baseball season. Read More...

R. Albert Mohler Jr. Super Bowl XLVIII may have been a bust as a football game, but it was a blockbuster as a cultural event. Read More...



